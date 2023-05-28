Tecno Mobile has introduced its latest Camon 20 series in India. The Camon 20 series has three models, which include Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G and Camon 20 Premier 5G. Also Read - Tecno unveils new camera features coming to Camon 20 Series: Check details

Tecno Camon 20 series features up to MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor and comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 500nits. The series comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

Tecno Camon 20 series price and availability in India

Tecno Camon 20 is priced at Rs 14,999 in India and is offered in single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is available in Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, and Glacier Glow colour options and it will be available for purchase from May 29 onwards on Amazon.in.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G is available in two variants- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, 256GB storage. They are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively and will be available in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin colour options. Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G will be available for purchase from the second week of June.

Tecno will announce its Camon 5G Premier price by the third week of June 2023 and the smartphone will be available in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin colour options.

Tecno Camon 20 series specifications

Tecno Camon 20

Tecno Camon 20 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core 12nm processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13.

Coming to the camera, the smartphone has a 64MP main lens and 2MP depth sensor along with an AI sensor and quad-LED ring flash. Tecno Camon 20 comes with a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture and dual LED flash.

The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. In addition to this, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, FM Radio, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on Android 13-based HIOS 13.

Coming to the camera, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G has a 64MP main camera with OIS, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor with ring LED flash. It features a 32MP selfie camera with dual LED flash.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. In addition to this, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, FM Radio, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek 8050 octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The smartphone features a 108MP Ultra Definition camera, 50MP main camera and 2MP bokeh camera with ring flash.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support.