Tecno unveils new camera features coming to Camon 20 Series

Tecno recently held the 2023 Future of Imaging Technology Conference in Delhi where it unveiled “Ultimage.” It is a new kind of imagining experience, as per the company, with a specific focus on sensors and AI processing that integrates smartphone imaging technology with it.

“Ultimage” is a solution based on Tecno’s research and development and serves the requirements of portrait photography, anti-shaking functionality, and lowlight shooting. Techno’s Phantom and Camon line-up will feature this technology starting first from Camon 20 series, which will also include Camon 20 Premier 5G, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20. They are expected to hit the market by the end of this month.

Camon 20 Series will feature a combination of Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-shaking Technology, 50MP RGBW Ultra-Sensitive sensor and proprietary AI algorithms, as per the company. Here are more details on these technologies.

RGBW Pro technology

Under RGBW Pro technology, Tecno has replaced the ‘green’ array solution in the traditional RGGB colour filter with a ‘white’ one. This allows 208 percent more light intake in low-light conditions, as per a statement by the company. The 1G+6P lens increases the light intake when it reaches the main sensor by replacing one of the plastic lenses with a glass one.

In addition to this, the main sensor on Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is increased from 1/1.73 to 1/1.56 and the single pixel size from 0.8μm to 1.0μm, with 56.25 percent larger light-sensitive area to allow clear night portrait, as per the company.

Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-shaking technology

Tecno has added SLR camera in-body image stabilization into the Camon 20 Premier 5G. It uses Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking technology to compensate for shakes up to 5,000 times per second, as per the company. It works by using the motion of the camera’s sensor instead of lens movement in traditional lens stabilisation.

AI algorithms

Under its “Ultimage” experience, Tecno also uses the Portrait Master, which uses an advanced portrait algorithm to enhance seven distinct skin tones using deep learning and machine learning technologies.

Meanwhile, Tecno introduced its foldable 5G smartphone, Phantom V, at Mobile World Congress in February this year. Tecno is assembling the newly launched foldable smartphone locally in India. The company said that it is increasing production at the Noida-based plant to bring out the smartphone at the earliest. In addition to this, the company plans to export the Phantom V Fold 5G to other countries across the globe, including Africa.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is available in India in two colour variants — Black with a classic leather back and White with Silicone leather.