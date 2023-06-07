Last month, Tecno launched the Camon 20 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone comes with an AMOLED display and has an entirely new chipset from the house of MediaTek. Also Read - Tecno Camon 20 Pro launched in India. Is it a good Redmi Note 12 rival?

During the time of its launch, the availability details of the phone were unclear. But starting today, the Tecno Camon Pro 5G will be available for pre-booking in India. Also Read - Tecno Camon 20 series launched in India: Check price, specification and availability here

Those who pre-book the device in the early phase will get a free goodie. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - MediaTek announces Dimensity 8050 chipset: Here is all you need to know about it

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G pre-booking details, benefits, and more

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G is priced starting at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Say Hello to #TECNOCamon20Pro5G! Pre-book your smartphone today and get free TECNO Wireless Earbuds from https://t.co/2cAuIPWeZG and nearby retail stores. Avail this special offer from 7th-14th June only. Pre-Book Now: https://t.co/mW5f8ElkkU#TECNO #TECNOSmartphones pic.twitter.com/wIe7A6LF9J — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) June 7, 2023

Those who pre-book the device before June 14 will get a free pair of Tecno Wireless Earbuds.

Interested buyers can head to Amazon. in or nearby retail stores to pre-book the device. The smartphone comes in two color options – Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G specifications and features

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G comes with a leather-like back panel with different patterns that add to its design.

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is an AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The 10-bit panel has support for a 100 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut. Furthermore, the screen doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Powering the device is the new MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core chipset. It’s a new chipset that’s based on the 6n, fabrication process. The chipset also comes with MediaTek’s HyperEngine tech offering a good multitasking experience.

The smartphone boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP RGBW main lens with Optical Image Stabilization support. It is assisted by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

In terms of the battery, the Camon 20 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh cell with 33W fast charging support.

It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio, a stereo speaker setup, FM Radio, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with HiOS 13 on top.