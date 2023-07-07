Tecno has launched a new smartphone called Camon 20 Premier 5G, which comes with a 108MP ultra-wide camera as its unique selling point.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G price is now out. Tecno announced the Camon Premier 5G alongside Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G last month, but it did not reveal its price and details. The new Camon 20 Premier 5G comes across as a good option for the mid-range, packing specifications such as a high refresh-rate AMOLED display, triple cameras, and a fast-charging battery.

The new Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G has the same design as the Camon 20 Pro, featuring a pentagonal camera island on the back and a pattern full of lines etched in a similar shape. The Camon 20 Premier 5G has thin bezels on the display, along with a centre-aligned punch-hole. But the company is pitching the phone’s ultra-wide camera as its USP. That camera uses a 108MP sensor, which is by far the biggest used for ultra-wide photography.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G price

The new Camon 20 Premier 5G costs Rs 29,999 for the only variant. It comes in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin colour options. While the company has not revealed the date for the sale, it is expected the Camon 20 Premier 5G will be available during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which begins July 15 and run through July 16.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G specifications

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is a mid-range phone that offers a high refresh-rate AMOLED display, a 5G processor, triple cameras on the back, and a fast-charging battery. You get a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also embeds an optical fingerprint sensor. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor, paired with Arm G77 MC9 GPU. You get 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage on the phone, but you cannot expand the storage. The phone runs Android 13-based HiOS 13 software.

On the back of the phone, there is a 50MP main camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and the USP — 108MP ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G uses a 32MP camera. The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology. It packs 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port as connectivity options. You get stereo speakers on the phone, as well.