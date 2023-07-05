The Tecno Camon 20 Premier is a part of the Tecno Camon 20 series, which includes the Tecno Camon 20 and the Camon 20 Pro 5G.

Tecno launched its Tecno Camon 20 series in India last month. At the time, the series included two smartphones — the Tecno Camon 20 and the Camon 20 Pro 5G. Now, just days later, the company is planning to add another smartphone to its Camon 20 series in India. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G smartphone in India on July 7, 2023.

The phone is rumoured to be priced in the sub-35K segment according to industry sources.

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G boasts a ground-breaking Industry-first 50MP Sensor-Shift Stabilisation with RGBW Pro. This pioneering tech advancement enables stunning image capture with exceptional focus, even during fast-paced activities. The RGBW Pro technology further enhances photography in low-light conditions, by increasing 208% more light intake, resulting in well-lit images with minimal grains. Furthermore, the Sensor-shift stabilisation compensates up to 5,000 shocks per second, delivering matchless and ultra-steady shots even when you are moving.

In addition, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G features an India-first 108MP ultra-wide-angle lens with macro capabilities. The device also sports a 32MP front camera with UHD support, enabling stunning selfies and high-quality video recordings.

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G boasts textured leather back with wear-resistant ceramic frame and a 2.5D finish, providing a premium look and feel, ensuring both elegance and durability. The phone has been recognized with the prestigious USA Gold Muse design award 2023. Moreover, the phone is available in two striking colors, Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue.

Under the hood, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8050 5G-enabled processor, delivering robust performance with an impressive AnTuTu score of approximately 700k. With segment first 512GB ROM and 8GB + 8GB of RAM, the device ensures a lag-free multitasking experience. The device is further equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 45W Type-C fast charging.

— IANS