Buying a smartphone in August? Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO and more may raise prices

Buying a new smartphone in August may cost more than expected. Several smartphone brands are likely to increase prices of select models in India as component costs continue to rise. According to a report, brands including Samsung, OPPO, Realme, Xiaomi, Redmi and Nothing are preparing to revise prices of some of their smartphones in the coming days. Also Read: Nothing’s next big bet may be AI wearables, headphones and smart speakers

The expected increase could range between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000, depending on the device and storage variant. Along with smartphones, Xiaomi is also expected to raise prices of select smart TVs. Also Read: Nothing Phone (4a) may soon become more expensive in India from 1 August

Why are smartphone prices increasing?

Smartphone brands are not increasing prices without a reason. The cost of important components such as RAM and NAND storage has gone up in recent months. A big reason for this is the growing demand from AI data centres, which are using large volumes of these memory chips. Also Read: The best phones under Rs 40,000 in India: Tested and recommended

With demand increasing much faster than supply, memory chip prices have gone up in recent months. As a result, smartphone makers are now facing higher manufacturing costs. According to the India Today Tech report, companies are now expected to pass part of that increased cost on to customers through higher retail prices.

So far, none of the brands have officially announced these price revisions.

Samsung, OPPO and Realme models that may become more expensive

Samsung is expected to revise prices of several affordable and mid-range Galaxy smartphones. The list reportedly includes the Galaxy A07 4G, Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy A07 5G, Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy A17 5G. These devices currently fall in the budget and mid-range segment, and prices could increase by Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, depending on the variant.

OPPO is also expected to increase prices across its A Series lineup. Models such as the OPPO A6x 5G, currently priced at Rs 19,999, and the OPPO A6 5G, priced at Rs 24,999, are among those likely to see a revision.

For Realme, the exact number of affected smartphones is still unclear. However, the Realme C83 and select P4 series devices are expected to become costlier. At present, the Realme C83 is priced at Rs 17,499, while the Realme P4 5G starts at Rs 24,999 and the Realme P4R 5G is available for Rs 20,999.

Redmi, Xiaomi and Nothing also expected to revise prices

Redmi’s budget lineup is also expected to be affected. According to the report, the Redmi A7 4G and Redmi A7 Pro 4G, currently priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 13,499, could become costlier by around Rs 2,000.

Apart from smartphones, Xiaomi is reportedly planning to increase prices of select 2025 QLED TV FX Pro models. The expected hike for these televisions could range from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.

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Meanwhile, Nothing Phone 4a is also expected to receive a price hike starting August 1, making it another device that could become more expensive amid the ongoing rise in memory component costs.