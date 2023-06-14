Samsung is preparing to launch its highly awaited new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. While specific launch dates have not been announced, the company has confirmed that these devices will be available in the market in the next month. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 may come with an IP58 rating

The initial release of the new foldable smartphones is scheduled for late July in South Korea, followed by the US and Canada in August. Furthermore, it is expected that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 will also make their way to India soon.

The excitement surrounding the launch has intensified with the appearance of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at an imminent release.

On the BIS website, Galaxy Z Flip 5 is identified by the model number SM-F731B and it suggests that the smartphone will be available in other markets too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications (Rumoured)

Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a 3.4-inch outer display with a resolution of 720×748 pixels and a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor, memory and operating system

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM. It could be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The smartphone is expected to run on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to have a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price drop

Meanwhile, Samsung has lowered the price of the Galaxy S22 vanilla model, which was launched last year, to make it more appealing to customers and to boost the company’s sales. The Galaxy S22 comes with a lower price and some extra benefits.

The 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S22 now costs Rs 64,999, which is Rs 8,000 less than the original price of Rs 72,999. This is the first time the Galaxy S22 has seen such a big price drop. It was one of the best phones last year. You can get an even better deal if you buy it from the Samsung Shop app, where you get another Rs 2,000 off. The final price after that is Rs 62,999.

Over and above that, Samsung will offer you a bonus of Rs 7,000 on the exchange value of your old device while you are buying the Galaxy S22.