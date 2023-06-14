comscore
    News

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears on BIS website, to be launched in India soon

    Mobiles

    The initial release of the new foldable smartphones is scheduled for late July in South Korea, followed by the US and Canada in August.

    • Published: June 14, 2023 8:43 PM IST

    Highlights

    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a 3.4-inch outer display.
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to have a 3,700mAh battery.
    samsung-galaxy-z-flip-5-21-1686722144

    Samsung is preparing to launch its highly awaited new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. While specific launch dates have not been announced, the company has confirmed that these devices will be available in the market in the next month. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 may come with an IP58 rating

    The initial release of the new foldable smartphones is scheduled for late July in South Korea, followed by the US and Canada in August. Furthermore, it is expected that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 will also make their way to India soon.  Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F54 5G arrives in India: Check price, specs, availability

    The excitement surrounding the launch has intensified with the appearance of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at an imminent release. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in the works: Here's what we know about it

    On the BIS website, Galaxy Z Flip 5 is identified by the model number SM-F731B and it suggests that the smartphone will be available in other markets too. 

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications (Rumoured)

    Display

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a 3.4-inch outer display with a resolution of 720×748 pixels and a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

    Processor, memory and operating system

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM. It could be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

    The smartphone is expected to run on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13.

    Camera

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. 

    Battery

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to have a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging support.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price drop

    Meanwhile, Samsung has lowered the price of the Galaxy S22 vanilla model, which was launched last year, to make it more appealing to customers and to boost the company’s sales. The Galaxy S22 comes with a lower price and some extra benefits.

    The 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S22 now costs Rs 64,999, which is Rs 8,000 less than the original price of Rs 72,999. This is the first time the Galaxy S22 has seen such a big price drop. It was one of the best phones last year. You can get an even better deal if you buy it from the Samsung Shop app, where you get another Rs 2,000 off. The final price after that is Rs 62,999.

    Over and above that, Samsung will offer you a bonus of Rs 7,000 on the exchange value of your old device while you are buying the Galaxy S22.

    • Published Date: June 14, 2023 8:43 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears on BIS website, to be launched in India soon

    Truecaller brings call recording feature on iOS

    Google Search new game lets you roll search results into a ball: Here's how to play it

    How to use Gmail s Help me Write feature on Android, iOS

    Here's when Nothing Phone 1 will get Nothing OS 2

    Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

    Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

    Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

    How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

    iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

    Features

    Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
    WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

    Tech Updates/Launch

    WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
    Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

    TECH Talks

    Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
    Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

    TECH Talks

    Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy