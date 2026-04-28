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Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26+: Which one makes more sense?

Planning to pick between the Galaxy S26 and S26+? They look similar on paper, but the real difference shows up once you start using them. Here is which one you should pick.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Apr 28, 2026, 09:22 PM (IST)

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Samsung Galaxy S26 (5)zoom icon
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Galaxy S26 vs S26 : Same idea, different size

Both phones follow the same “safe” approach this year. You’re not getting anything drastically new, but you do get a reliable flagship experience that Works perfectly.

Samsung Galaxy S26 (7)zoom icon
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Familiar design

Flat frame, minimal camera layout, clean look - it’s classic Samsung. It looks premium, but honestly, it’s hard to tell it apart from older Galaxy S models. Both the phones look similar in design.

Samsung Galaxy S26 (6)zoom icon
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Compact vs bigger comfort

The Galaxy S26 feels lighter and easier for one-hand use. The S26+ is bigger, but still comfortable for long usage, especially for watching content.

Samsung Galaxy S26 (2)zoom icon
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Display Is Where The Plus Wins

Both get 120Hz AMOLED panels, but the 6.7-inch display on the Plus clearly feels better for videos, reading, and multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy S26 (3)zoom icon
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Cameras Feel Familiar Again

The camera setup is unchanged, and it shows. Daylight photos look good and social-ready, but low-light performance is just decent and sometimes inconsistent.

Samsung Galaxy S26 (1)zoom icon
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Battery Makes The Real Difference

This is where the gap is clear. The S26+ easily lasts longer with its 4,900mAh battery, while the S26 is more of a one-day phone with regular usage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 (8)zoom icon
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Performance is solid, but not perfect

The Exynos 2600 handles daily tasks smoothly. Gaming is stable too, but heat management — especially on the S26+ - can be noticeable during longer sessions.

Samsung Galaxy S26 (9)zoom icon
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Software And AI Features

One UI 8.5 brings a lot of features and AI tools. Some feel useful like Circle to Search, while others are there but not something you’ll use daily.

Samsung Galaxy S26 (10)zoom icon
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Which One Should You Buy

Go for the S26 if you want a compact phone. Pick the S26+ if you care more about battery life and a bigger display -- it feels more practical overall.