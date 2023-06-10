Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut, now available for as low as Rs 52,999

Samsung Galaxy S22 is currently down to one of the lowest prices. Weeks after the launch of the Galaxy S23 series in India, Samsung has cut the price of last year’s vanilla model Galaxy S22 to make it more affordable as the company looks to spur growth in sales. The Galaxy S22 is not only available with a price cut but there are additional offers that sweeten the deal.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available with a cut of Rs 8,000, bringing down the price to Rs 64,999 from the original cost of Rs 72,999 for the 128GB storage version. This is the first such price cut on the Galaxy S22, which was one of the best smartphones last year. That is the biggest cut on the Galaxy S22 price, but you can save more. If you use the Samsung Shop app, you get an additional Rs 2,000 off, resulting in a total discount of Rs 10,000 off. The price after that becomes Rs 62,999.

Over and above that, Samsung will offer you a bonus of Rs 7,000 on the exchange value of your old device while you are buying the Galaxy S22. In other words, Samsung will give you a discount of Rs 7,000 over and above the price cut when you trade in an old phone. But that is not where the deal ends. If you use a bank card to make an online payment for the Galaxy S22, you get a cashback of Rs 3,000. In case of an HDFC Bank credit card, you get an instant discount of Rs 8,000. However, you cannot club the additional exchange value offer with this HDFC Bank offer.

The final price that you may end up paying for owning a brand-new Galaxy S22 is Rs 52,999, excluding the exchange value of your old phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was the company’s smallest flagship phones to launch last year. It has a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, support for HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box, but is upgradable to OneUI 5.1. The phone has a 50MP triple camera system on the back with OIS support and a 10MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is a 3700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.