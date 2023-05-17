Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch likely in July

Samsung will reportedly reveal its upcoming foldable phones: Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, as well as the tablet, Galaxy Tab S9 at its Unpacked event later this year. A new report has now suggested that Samsung’s Unpacked event will take place in July. The company is expected to hold the Unpacked event on July 26, and the devices could become available in stores on August 11, reports a Korean news outlet, The Chosun Ilbo. Also Read - Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

If true, Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event this year will be held a few weeks earlier than last year's. Last year, Samsung launched its new foldable phones at an event on August 10. While there is no information on what caused this change in the schedule, Samsung may be planning to release its foldable devices as soon as possible considering Google's first foldable Pixel Fold is going on sale next month. OnePlus is also likely to launch its first foldable around the same time.

What to expect from Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5?

According to the report, Samsung's next high-end foldable phone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, would come with a thinner design, including a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display. That is a marginal improvement over the predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 would also come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, much like the Galaxy S23 series.

As for the other foldable — which is a compact and pocket-friendly flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly feature a larger 3.4-inch outer display with a resolution of 720×748 pixels. Previous flip phones from Samsung have cover displays large enough to show notifications and alerts. Oppo’s first flip phone, Find N2 Flip, which has a much larger cover display may be the reason behind Samsung’s new move.

Moreover, the report mentioned that both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are expected to come with a new “water drop” hinge that reduces the appearance of a crease and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

In addition to Samsung’s foldable, its tablet lineup is due for an upgrade as well. The tech giant may launch the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the regular Tab S9 could come with up to 12GB of RAM, the report said. No other information about the upcoming Samsung flagship tablet is available, but you can expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to power these tablets, as well.

Meanwhile, Samsung will reportedly use a technology used in electric vehicles to boost the battery of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is about 10 months away now. Samsung’s SDI division, responsible for battery research and development, is reportedly exploring the possibility of introducing stacked batteries to their smartphone business, reports GSMArena.

— Written with inputs from IANS