Realme Narzo 60X 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, top offers

Realme Narzo 60X 5G sale: Realme launched the Realme Narzo 60X 5G in India earlier this month. Now, less than a week after its launch, the new Narzo 60 series smartphone will be available for purchase in the country. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Realme Narzo 60X 5G in India starting 12PM on realme.com and Amazon India. As a part of the launch offers, Realme is offering a coupon discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Realme Narzo 60X 5G on the two platforms.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G India price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the Realme Narzo 60X 5G will be available in India in two storage variants. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will be available at a price of Rs 12,999, while the top variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will be available at a price of Rs 14,999. As a part of the sale, Realme is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the phone, post which the price of the 4GB variant will be reduced to Rs 11,999 and that of the 6GB variant will be reduced to Rs 13,499.

Both the variant of the Realme Narzo 60X will be available in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colour variants.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Realme Narzo 60X 5G comes with a 6.72-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a peak brightness of 680 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus 5G system-on-chip (SoC) that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

Coming to the camera, the Realme Narzo 60X 5G sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. It also has an 8MP camera in the front for selfies. The Realme Narzo 60X 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.