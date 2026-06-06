Apple MacBook Ultra may debut with OLED display and new design, says leak

Apple could be gearing up for a major MacBook refresh later this year. A new report from research firm Omdia claims the company is working on a new laptop, which may arrive as the MacBook Ultra. If that happens, it would mark the first time Apple brings OLED technology to a MacBook. Also Read: Apple greenlights Poke AI agent for iMessage as WWDC 2026 nears: Here's what it does

The report claims Samsung Display could begin supplying OLED panels for the new MacBook models from July 2026. Going by that timeline, the laptop could be unveiled later in the third quarter, which puts a September launch on the cards. Also Read: Apple Design Awards 2026 winners announced: Guitar Wiz, Cyberpunk 2077 among top picks

For years, Apple has used Mini-LED panels on its MacBook Pro models while OLED displays have remained limited to products like the iPhone, Apple Watch, and more recently, the iPad Pro. The upcoming MacBook Ultra could change that. Also Read: Apple may disappoint users hoping for a bigger iPhone 18 Pro battery

Two display sizes tipped

According to the report, Apple’s new laptop will be available in 14.3-inch and 16.3-inch screen sizes. Apple’s current MacBook Pro lineup is available in 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch sizes. The leaked screen sizes are only slightly larger, so any change in the overall footprint of the laptop is likely to be minimal.

The report does not reveal any details about the laptop’s chipset or memory configurations. However, the focus appears to be heavily centred around the display upgrade and a possible redesign.

What makes this OLED panel different

The report also claims Apple will use a hybrid OLED panel based on oxide TFT and RGB tandem OLED technology. While the naming may sound technical, the purpose is fairly practical.

This display setup is said to consume less power compared to conventional OLED implementations. Since OLED panels are generally more power efficient, Apple may be able to retain battery life levels similar to current MacBook models while making the device thinner.

The change could also help free up some space inside the laptop, giving Apple more room to work with components like the battery and cooling hardware. That is likely one of the reasons Apple is reportedly moving towards this display technology for its premium laptops.

September launch possible

The most interesting part of the report is the timeline. Samsung Display is reportedly expected to begin supplying panels in July, with the devices tipped to launch during the third quarter of 2026.

Apple usually reserves major hardware launches for September, October, or November. If the reported timeline is accurate, the MacBook Ultra may arrive earlier than some previous reports had suggested.

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Apple has not confirmed any of these details so far. But if the report turns out to be accurate, the company could be preparing a fairly big update for the MacBook lineup.