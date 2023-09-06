Realme Narzo 60X 5G quick review: Looks good but sounds familiar

Realme Narzo 60X 5G quick review: Realme launched a new mid-budget smartphone, dubbed as the Realme Narzo 60X 5G in India today. The newly launched Realme Narzo 60X 5G is a part of the company’s Narzo 60 series devices, which also includes the Realme Narzo 60 5G and the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G smartphones. Despite being a sibling of the Narzo 60 Series, the phone seems a closer cousin of the Realme 11X 5G smartphone that was launched in India last month. Interestingly, this familiarity is not just in terms of the design but also in terms of the features.

For instance, both the smartphones, that is the Realme Narzo 60X 5G and the Realme 11X 5G come with a similar display. They get a 6.72-inch Dynamic Ultra Smooth display with a full HD+ resolution, a variable screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 680 nits of peak brightness. In addition to that, both the phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W of SuperVOOC charging technology. Additionally, both the phones come with an 8MP AI selfie camera and a 2MP portrait lens at the back.

To add to that, both phones have a similar design and dimensions. They measure 165.7mm x 76.0mm x 7.89mm and weigh 190 grams. They have flat-screen design with a circular camera module consisting of a dual camera setup that is tucked towards the top left side on the back and punch hole display in the front.

Take a peek at both the phones placed side-by-side:

Simply put, it’s difficult to distinguish between the two devices, at least from a far.

That said, there are some differences as well.

Admittedly, there aren’t some important differences between the Realme 11X 5G and the Realme Narzo 60X 5G. Firstly, both the phones follow a different design language at the back. The Realme Narzo 60X 5G features the Interstellar X design that looks like starlight, and it comes in two peppy colour variants — Stellar Green and Nebula Purple. It also has the Narzo branding at the bottom left corner on the back. On the other hand, the Realme 11X 5G comes with S-Surve Gradient design and it has Realme branding at the bottom left corner. It comes in Purple Dawn and Stellar Black colour variants. Both the phones have glitter sand effect at the back.

Another major point of difference is the primary rear camera. While the Narzo 60X 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera, the Realme 11X 5G gets a slightly better 64MP camera at the back. This means you shouldn’t experience any major difference in usage of the two phones.

But, what about the usage?

During my short time with the Realme Narzo 60X 5G, I found the phone to offer a decent performance in everyday usage, which mostly includes checking emails, messaging, scrolling through social media platforms and occasionally answering a bunch of calls. Thanks to the Realme UI, the interface is quite smooth and easy to use. While the UI comes loaded with dozens of apps that you might not need, the general response is quite good.

Coming to the display, the Narzo 60X 5G offers a decent viewing experience. The phone offers a vivid colour scheme with a bright display that is quick to respond to changes in the ambient brightness keeping the screen legible most of the times. Talking about the camera, the phone captures sharp images in indoor lighting conditions and daylight conditions. The images have decent amount of clarity with balanced saturation and ample depth. The camera also does a good job a capturing the details. This is also true for images captured using the front camera in the daylight conditions. On the other hand, images captured in low-light conditions have ample colour. But don’t expect too much in terms of clarity.

One problem area that I discovered while using the Realme Narzo 60X 5G is the fingerprint sensor. The sensor almost never responds records the fingerprint correctly. It’s a series of misses before it gets the details rights and unlocks the phone.

Conclusion

Overall, the Realme Narzo 60X 5G is decent mid-budget phone that is capable of handling most of your day-to-day needs with ease. Sure, the fingerprint sensor could use an update, but other than that I didn’t find any pressing issues with the phone during my limited time with it. To conclude, the Narzo 60X 5G is a phone you can consider if you are looking for a budget 5G smartphone.