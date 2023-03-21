comscore Realme C55 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
    Realme launches C55 in India at Rs 10,999: Check price, specs, availability

    Realme today launched a new budget smartphone dubbed as the Realme C55 in India. Here's everything we know about it.

    Realme today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched phone is dubbed as the Realme C55 and it joins the company’s other C-series smartphones such as the Realme C33 2023, the Realme C33 and the Realme C30s among others. In India, Realme’s newly launched budget smartphone competes with the likes of the Realme 10, the Poco M5 and the Redmi 11 Prime 5G among others. The most noteworthy feature of the phone is its iPhone 14 Pro’s notch-like mini-capsule with dynamic light. This mini capsule shows a variety of information such as daily steps, battery levels, charging levels, and daily data usage. Also Read - Realme C55 to launch on March 21 in India: All you need to know

    Realme C55 price and availability in India

    The Realme C55 comes in three variants in India. The base varaint comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB and it costs Rs 10,999, the other variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs 11,999. The top variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 13,999. The phone will be available for pre-ordering between March 21 and March 27 on Flipkart. It will be available on its first sale starting 12PM on March 28 via Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. Also Read - Realme C33 2023 brings double the storage

    As a part of the launch offer, Realme is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit card, debit card and EMI transactions. The company is also offering Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip India price revealed: Check price, specs, availability

    Realme C55 specifications and features

    Coming to the specifications, the Realme C55 comes with a dual-texture design and in Sunshower and Rainy Night colour variants. It is 7.89mm thin. Realme says that the Realme C55 is its thinnest C-series smartphones ever and one of its thinnest devices, including its flagship devices, so far. The phone comes with a 6.72-inch IPS full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 resolution, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, 680 nits of peak brightness, 91.4 screen-to-body ratio and a punch-hole design. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 system-on-chip that is coupled with 8GB RAM with up to 8GB of dynamic RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs the Realme UI 4.0-based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

    The Realme C55 sports a dual-rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP lens with a 1/2-inch image primary sensor. It also features the company’s Prolight imaging technology for better images in low-light conditions, Bokeh mode, Digital Image Stabalisation snapshot mode, and AI colour portrait mode among others. On the battery front, the Realme C55 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery wity 33W SuperVOOC fast charger that charges up to 50 percent in around 29 minutes.

    • Published Date: March 21, 2023 1:54 PM IST
