OnePlus 15R price hiked AGAIN in India; Is it still worth considering?

Smartphone prices in India are quietly becoming difficult to predict. Just when buyers start considering a device after a launch, another price revision appears. And this time, OnePlus is back with yet another hike for the OnePlus 15R in India. Also Read: Your phone survives overnight charging, but your battery might not Love it!

What makes it more noticeable is that this is not the first increase. In fact, the OnePlus 15R has now received its second price hike within just a couple of months of launch. Also Read: These budget phones under Rs 15,000 come with big batteries and smooth displays

OnePlus 15R Price Hike: How much will you need to pay now

OnePlus 15R now costs Rs 7,000 more than the launch price. The latest pricing update is already live on Amazon India, and the jump is difficult to ignore now.

Updated OnePlus 15R pricing looks now like this:

Variant Current Price Earlier Price Launch Price 12GB + 256GB Rs 54,999 Rs 50,499 Rs 47,999 12GB + 512GB Rs 59,999 Rs 54,499 Rs 52,999

The phone originally entered the Indian market at a fairly aggressive starting price of Rs 47,999. But after two price hike sessions, the base variant has now become Rs 7,000 more expensive. Well, the tech giant has not officially explained the latest increase, but reports suggest rising RAM, storage, and chipset costs are behind it.

Is the OnePlus 15R still worth considering?

That is where things become a little complicated now. At its launch pricing, the OnePlus 15R (Review) looked like a strong value-focused flagship alternative under Rs 50,000. But at nearly Rs 55,000, it becomes difficult to choose the OnePlus 15R over the competitors such as iQOO 15R, OnePlus 13s, Motorola Signature, Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini 5G, Vivo V70 Elite, Xiaomi 15, and Google Pixel 10. Here is what it all offers:

Specifications OnePlus 15R Display 6.83-inch AMOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Software Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 Rear Cameras 50MP + 8MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 7,400mAh Charging 80W fast charging

It’s not just OnePlus anymore

Interestingly, OnePlus is not the only company revising prices recently. Realme has also increased prices for several phones in the Realme 16 series. Such as:

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Smartphone Price Hike Realme 16 Pro 5G Up to Rs 1,000 Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Up to Rs 3,000 Realme 16 5G Up to Rs 3,000

According to Realme, rising “memory, chipset, and ecosystem costs” are responsible for the revisions.