    Realme C55 to launch on March 21 in India: All you need to know

    After the global release, Realme will now launch the Realme C55 in India next week.

    Realme C55 44

    Earlier this month, Realme launched the Realme C55 in the global markets with iPhone-like Dynamic island, which Realme calls the Mini Capsule design. Now, the smartphone is all set to launch in India next week. Also Read - Realme C33 2023 brings double the storage

    The company has confirmed the release date of the Realme C55 for India, while also revealing its design. Also Read - Realme C55 India launch teased on the official website, could launch this month

    Realme C55 India launch date, expected price

    The Realme C55 will launch on March 21 at 12:30 PM in India. It will likely be sold via Flipkart. Also Read - Realme could soon launch a flip phone, hints Madhav Sheth

    Although the exact price range isn’t confirmed, we expect it to be sold for under Rs 15,000.

    The device will arrive in different colors including the golden shade, as seen in the promotional image.

    Realme C55 specifications

    The Realme C55 was previously launched in Indonesia. That said, we do know its specifications. We expect the India device to have the same specs as the global model.

    The Realme C55 comes with a 6.72-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness. The screen has a 180Hz touch sampling rate and slim bezels.

    It features a dual camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for clicking selfies.

    The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with a Mali G52 GPU. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

    It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired headphones.

    There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the phone offering additional security. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. It is a dual-SIM phone with 4G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

    In other news, Realme recently launched the Realme C33 2023. It is basically the same device as the model from last year but offers double the storage.

    • Published Date: March 14, 2023 4:14 PM IST
