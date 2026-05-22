Realme 16T launched in India with 8,000mAh battery, 144Hz display and AI camera features

Realme has launched the Realme 16T in India alongside the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro and Realme Watch S5. The new smartphone arrives with several notable upgrades including a massive 8,000mAh battery, a 144Hz display, AI-powered camera features, and IP69-rated durability. Also Read: Realme 16T 5G gets BIS certification ahead of India launch: What to expect?

The Realme 16T also focuses heavily on battery life and durability while offering gaming-oriented specifications like a high refresh rate display and advanced cooling system.

Realme 16T price in India and availability

The Realme 16T starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 31,999, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 34,999.

The smartphone is available in Starlight Black, Starlight Blue, and Starlight Red colour options. Buyers can purchase the handset through Flipkart and the official Realme India website.

As part of launch offers, customers can avail up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount on select credit card EMI transactions. Realme is also offering bank discounts, UPI offers, no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months, and additional benefits for existing Realme users.

Pre-bookings are currently live and the first sale is scheduled to begin on May 27 at 12pm IST.

Realme 16T Specifications

Display

The Realme 16T sports a 6.8-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness in high-brightness mode.

The panel supports several features including Sun Display, DC dimming, dark mode, eye protection mode, colour temperature adjustment, and app-specific refresh rate controls. Realme says the phone also supports 16.7 million colours and offers a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The high refresh rate display could make the device appealing for gaming and multimedia usage.

Processor

Realme has equipped the 16T with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The smartphone runs Android 16-based Realme UI 7 and includes software features such as split-screen multitasking, floating windows, screen recording, OPPO Share, and iOS file sharing support.

Camera

For photography, the Realme 16T features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus support. The rear setup also includes a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The company is using its LumaColor IMAGE Engine which relies on AI processing to improve skin tones, textures, and dynamic range in photos.

Realme has also introduced AI features such as AI Portrait Glow and AI Instant Clip. One interesting addition is the rear Selfie Mirror feature that allows users to preview selfies while using the rear camera setup.

On the front, the phone carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

Battery

One of the biggest highlights of the Realme 16T is its 8,000mAh battery, which is significantly larger than batteries found in most smartphones in this price range.

The device supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging along with bypass charging and reverse wired charging support.

Realme claims the battery can deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge and maintain healthy performance for up to seven years. According to the company, a full charge takes around 104 minutes.

IP ratings and other features

The smartphone comes with IP69-rated dust and water resistance alongside military-grade shock resistance certification.

Realme has also included Panda Glass protection and a pre-applied screen protector for added durability.

For thermal management, the phone uses a vapour chamber and graphite cooling system with a total heat dissipation area of 13,280 sq mm. This could help maintain stable temperatures during gaming and heavy usage.

Connectivity

The Realme 16T supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, VoWiFi, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou navigation systems.

For audio, the smartphone includes a 1115 ultra-linear speaker with support for 400 percent Ultra Volume mode. The device also carries Hi-Res Audio certification and supports multiple Bluetooth audio codecs including LDAC, aptX HD, and LHDC 5.0.