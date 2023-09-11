comscore
Realme C51 to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers

Realme C51 launched in India earlier this month. Now, just days after the launch, the phone will be up for sale in India today.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Sep 11, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Realme C51
Realme C51

Story Highlights

  • Realme arrived in India earlier this month.
  • Realme C51 costs Rs 8,999 in India.
  • Realme C51 will be available in India via Flipkart.

Realme C51 first sale: Realme launched its budget smartphone, the Realme C51, in India earlier this month. The phone was available at its first live sale event soon after the launch. Now, almost a week after the launch, the Realme C51 will be available for purchase in India via its first sale. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the phone starting 12PM via the Flipkart.

The Realme C51 comes in India in a single storage variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It costs Rs 8,999 in India and it will be available in the country in Mint Green and Carbon Black colour variants. As a part of the first sale, the Realme is offering a bank discount of Rs 500 on the purchase of the Realme C51 via realme,.com, which will reduce the effective price of the Realme C51 to Rs 8,499. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 500 on purchases made using MobiKwik.

Coming to purchases made on Flipkart, HDFC Bank and SBI credit and debit card holders will get a discount of Rs 500 on the purchase of the phone. In addition to that, Flipkart Axis Bank Card holders will get a discount of five percent on the purchase of the Realme C51 smartphone.

Realme C51 specifications and features

Talking about features, the Realme C51 comes with a 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, touch sampling rate of 180Hz, 90.3 percent screen to body ratio, 560 nits of peak brightness and a mini-capsule design. The Realme C51 is powered by the Unisoc T612 octa-core system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 4GB of RAM, 4GB of virtual RAM with 64GB of storage options. It runs Android 13 OS with Realme UI T skin on top.

In terms of the cameras, the Realme C51 sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 0.3MP depth sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology. Additionally, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

