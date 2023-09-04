Realme C51 India launch: Realme today launched a new budget smartphone, dubbed as the Realme C51 in India. The newly launched smartphone is a part of the c0mpany C-series devices, which also includes the Realme C53 and the Realme C30, and it competes in the market with the likes of the Poco C55, the Realme C33 and the Infinix Hot 30i among others. Coming to the features, the Realme C51 sports a 50MP dual camera setup at the back and it gets a 5,000mAh battery along with support for fast charging technology.

Realme C51 India price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Realme C51 comes in a single storage variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and it costs Rs 8,999 in India. The Realme C51 will be available for early sale in the country starting 6PM via Flipkart.

As a part of the launch offer, Realme is offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchases made via ICICI Bank credit card, which will bring down the effective price of the phone down to Rs 8,499. Additionally, the company is offering up to Rs 500 cashback on Mobikwik on the purchases made on realme.com. Coming to Flipkart, interested buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 500 on the purchases made using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

Realme C51 specifications and features

The Realme C51 sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 560 nits of peak brightness. It has a mini-capsule design on top. The Realme C51 is powered by the Unisoc T612 octa-core system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 4GB of RAM, 4GB of virtual RAM with 64GB of storage options. It runs Android 13 OS with Realme UI T skin on top and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme C51 has a dual-rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 0.3MP depth sensor. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Realme C51 comes in Mint Green and Carbon Black colour variants.