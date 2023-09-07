Realme C51 was launched earlier this week in India. The smartphone comes in the C series and sits below Realme C53 and Realme C55. It offers a slew of features such as a Realme Mini Capsule (a feature similar to iPhone’s Dynamic Island), dual cameras, and 33W fast charging. Later today, the smartphone will go up for sale on Flipkart. Let’s take a look at the details.

READ MORE Realme Narzo 60X 5G quick review: Looks good but sounds familiar

Realme C51 special sale: Price, offers, colors

The Realme C51 will go special sale today between 6 PM to 8 PM on Flipkart. The device is priced at Rs 8,999 and has two color options, namely, Carbon Black and Mint Green. Those with ICICI and SBI Bank cards can get a flat Rs 500 instant discount.

The smartphone competes with the likes of the Poco C55, the Realme C33, and the Infinix Hot 30i among others.

Realme C51 specifications and features

The Realem C51 comes with a basic design and plastic build quality. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution. It is an LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Furthermore, it has 560 nits of peak brightness and Realme’s Mini Capsule feature support.

The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 octa-core SoC, which is a 12nm chipset. It is paired with 4GB of RAM with an additional 4GB using the virtual RAM feature. It has 64GB and 128GB of storage options. It also comes with a MicroSD card slot for additional storage. As for the battery, it is equipped with a 5,000mAh cell and has 33W fast charging support.

Moving to the optics, it has a rear camera design similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. But obviously, the design only acts as a placeholder. The setup includes only two lenses, a 50MP main lens and a 0.3MP depth sensor. Upfront, there’s a 5MP camera for clicking selfies. The rear camera is capable of shooting 108- videos at 30fps.

Other than this, the smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for facial unlock for added security. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging. It boots on the latest Android 13 OS and has Realme UI T skin on top.

Recently, Realme launched a new budget smartphone dubbed Realme Narzo 60x. It is a 5G phone with 50MP cameras and a Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The device is priced at Rs 12,999. You can read the full details about the phone here.