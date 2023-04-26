comscore
    Realme 11 series to launch on May 10, but India fans shouldn't get too excited

    Realme 11 Pro+ is rumored to feature a 200MP main camera and a lens that is capable of taking moon shots.

    Realme 11 Pro 2

    After several rumors and certifications, Realme via Weibo has revealed the launch date of the Realme 11 series. The series that will likely comprise the Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+ will launch early next month. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ design and key specs surfaced, could launch in May

    Realme 11 series launch date

    The Realme 11 series is confirmed to go official on May 10 in China at 4 PM local time (1:30 PM IST).

    Realme 11 series

    As said above, the brand may launch up to three models. The top-end model in the series, the Realme 11 Pro+, is said to bring a host of features.

    While Realme is yet to confirm the details, the rumor mill has already revealed some of the key specs. Also, the phones were spotted on several certification websites.

    Realme 11 series specifications (rumored)

    The Realme 11 series is expected to bring design upgrades on the back. Especially, the top-of-the-line models, The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ have a circular camera island.

    The Realme 11 Pro will feature a 100MP triple camera setup on the back. The setup will also consist of two 2MP sensors. On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro+ will boast a triple camera setup having a 200MP main lens, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. The 8MP lens on the Pro+ is said to have the capability of clicking telephoto shots.

    Both models are said to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with a Full-HD+ resolution. The screen may have 120Hz refresh rate support. The duo is said to be powered by a Dimensity 7000 series chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

    As for the Realme 11, it is expected to come with a 6.4-inch display and 64MP cameras. It will be powered by a Dimensity 900 SoC. The trio will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI on top.

    Unfortunately, there’s no information about the India launch of the series. It may take a while before the phones arrive in the country.

    Published Date: April 26, 2023 6:02 PM IST
    • Updated Date: April 26, 2023 6:03 PM IST
