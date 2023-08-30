Realme Narzo 60x 5G may soon launch in India, specifications leaked

Realme is teasing the launch of its next smartphone, reportedly called the Narzo 60x 5G. The company has put up a bunch of new image teasers on the website, but none of them reveals the upcoming phone’s name. Although, there is a great emphasis on the letter X in nearly all the promotional material available on the Realme website. Based on that, there is speculation that the upcoming phone may be known as Realme Narzo 60x — a variant of the Narzo 60 that was launched in India as part of the phone series.

In addition to the website, Realme also has teased the launch of the upcoming phone on X (previously known as Twitter). “Speed anXiety is about to come to an end… Are you ready? Launching soon.” said Realme Narzo India on X. Without mentioning the exact name, the teaser images show an outline of the phone, along with a dark green colour option. The phone’s back has a round camera island, similar to the ones we have seen on other Narzo 60 series phones. One of the images also mentioned the phone supports 5G.

All of that points to the Realme Narzo 60x. but there is no confirmation of this. According to a 91Mobiles report, the upcoming Realme Narzo 60x could be a rebranded Realme 11x 5G. That is because the existing phones in the series are renamed versions of the phones from the Realme 11 series that sells in China. The Realme 11 5G was rebranded to Realme Narzo 60 5G, while the Realme 11 Pro 5G was renamed to Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G.

Speed anXiety is about to come to an end… Are you ready? Launching soon. Stay Tuned: https://t.co/Hlr8gVPGNt pic.twitter.com/xIegb4Pxpv — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) August 29, 2023

If the rumour that Narzo 60x is nothing but a repackaged Realme 11x is true, we might be looking at the following specifications:

— A 6.72-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz

— an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor that uses up to 8GB of RAM

— a maximum internal memory of 128GB with support for microSD card

— a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging using a bundled charger

— a dual setup of a 64MP main camera and a 2MP second camera

— an 8MP camera inside a punch-hole for selfies and video calls