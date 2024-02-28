Best camera phones you can buy under Rs 20,000

Amazon finds: Smartphones come in all sizes, colours and with all sorts of different qualities. While some like Google Pixel 7 are meant just for photo buffs, others like the Asus ROG Phone 8 are targeted at gaming enthusiasts. However, there is a caveat. These phones require you to spend big bucks, which may or may not be possible for everyone. This is where budget smartphones come into picture. You may think that budget smartphones offer a mix of features so that they check most of the boxes, but the fact remains that since past couple of years, smartphone makers have started tweaking specifications of their devices in a bid to give users more choice based on their usage.

So, if you are looking for a smartphone that not only caters to your day-to-day needs but also lets you click amazing images? Here are our top picks under Rs 20,000 for you:

Realme 11 5G

READ MORE Amazon deals: Best electric tiffin that you can check out

The 8GB + 256GB variant of this phone costs Rs 17,599 and it comes in a single Glory Gold colour variant. It has a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset. In terms of camera, this phone has a 108MP primary sensor with 3x zoom camera and a 2MP lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. This phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

Buy Now on Amazon

Redmi Note 13 5G

The 6GB + 128GB variant of this phone costs Rs 17,999 and it comes in White, Black and Gold colour variants. It has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ pOLED display and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G chipset. In terms of camera, this phone has a 108MP primary sensor with AI and 3x zoom camera and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. This phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charger.

Buy Now on Amazon

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The 8GB + 128GB variant of this phone costs Rs 17,999 and it comes in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Grey colour variants. It has a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. In terms of camera, this phone has a 108MP primary sensor with AI and 3x zoom camera, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. This phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 67W fast charger.