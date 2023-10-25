Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset launch: Qualcomm recently hosted its annual Snapdragon Summit 2023 wherein it launched its next-generation flagship mobile chipset dubbed as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC). This chipset succeeds last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that powers devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the OnePlus 11, and the Xiaomi 13 Pro to name a few. In addition to improved productivity and camera features, the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset also brings generative AI-based features to the mobile devices.

“Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 infuses high-performance AI across the entire system to deliver premium-level performance and extraordinary experiences to consumers. This platform unlocks a new era of generative AI enabling users to generate unique content, help with productivity, and other breakthrough use cases.” Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies said on the occasion.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset features and specifications

As far as features are concerned, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip features the company’s Qualcomm AI Engine that will bring generative AI-powered features to the mobile devices. Qualcomm says that this is the company’s first AI Engine to support multi-modal generative AI models, including popular large language models (LLM), language vision models (LVM), and

transformer network-based automatic speech recognition (ASR) up to 10B parameters—solely on-device. It also includes the Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which the company says can securely use users’ data, like favorite activities, fitness level, and location, to make the AI virtual assistant give them more personalised responses.

Additionally, it brings a host of new generative AI-based camera features to smartphones. The list includes the Video Object Eraser by Arcsoft for removing unwanted people and objects at the tap of a finger; and Zoom Anyplace, powered by Samsung’s first 200MP image sensor, for capturing of multiple videos, object tracking, and 2x and 4x zoom—in 4K to name a few.

Coming to the specifications, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset features a 5+2+1 architecture, which includes one Prime core clocking a speed of up to 3.3GHz, five Performance cores clocking a speed of up to 3.2GHz and two Efficiency cores clocking a speed of up to 2.3GHz. On the display, this chip supports up to 4K video streaming at 60Hz and a quad HD+ display at 144Hz. It offers a variable screen refresh rate up to 240Hz, 10-bit colour gamut and support for technologies such as HDR10, HDR10+, HDR Vivid and Dolby Vision.

Talking about audio, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset offers a playback of up to -10dB and it features support for a host of advanced audio technologies such as Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec, Qualcomm Audio and Voice Communication Suite and Spatial audio with head-tracking. On the camera front, the phone supports DCG HDR image sensors, staggered HDR image sensors, QDOL HDR image sensors, less blanking HDR image sensors, multi-frame HDR image sensors, AI-based face detection, AI for 3A (auto-focus, auto-exposure, and auto white balance), 10-bit colour gamut, 8K HDR video capture at 30fps, and 4K video captire at 120fps. It also supports Google’s Ultra HDR photo capture feature.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset supports LPDDR5x RAM up to 4800MHz, UFS 4.0 storage and Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology. It has GPS, NavIC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and Bluetooth LE Audio for connectivity. It is powered by the company’s Snapdragon X75 5G modem that provides up to 10Gbps downlink speed and up to 3.5Gbps uplink speed. It also supports the Qualcomm 5G AI Suite Gen 2 for better 5G connectivity.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset availability

Coming to availability, Qualcomm has already confirmed that global OEMs and smartphone companies including Asus, Honor, iQoo, Meizu, Nio, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Redmi, RedMagic, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE with be using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in their flagship devices.

iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya has confirmed that the company’s upcoming iQoo 12 5G will be its first smartphone that will be powered by Qualcomm’s new chipset.

Similarly, Xiaomi President William Lu has also confirmed the chip will be coming to the upcoming Xiaomi 14 smartphone that will launch in China on October 26. “Now, I want to share with you that, on the 26th of this month — just a day to go — we are launching the Xiaomi 14…And this model is officially (using) the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,” Lu said during the Snapdragon Summit.

Similarly, OnePlus and Oppo have also confirmed that their next-gen flagship smartphones will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. While OnePlus will introduce the chip in its lineup with the OnePlus 12, Oppo is expected to do the same with the Oppo Find X7 Pro.