Realme Pad 2

The Realme Pad 2 is a tablet that boasts a 11.5-inch 2K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5 percent. The display has features such as Blue-light protection, DC Dimming, 450nits peak brightness, and O1 ultra-vision engine for enhanced image quality. The display has a resolution of 200X1200 pixels. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It has two variants of RAM - 6GB and 8GB - and two variants of storage - 128GB and 256GB. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage. The tablet runs on Android 13 with Realme UI custom skin on top. It has an 8MP camera on both the front and the back. The tablet has a 8,360mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The tablet supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. it is available for Rs 23,999.