Poco C81, C81x launched in India with up to 6300mAh battery: Check price and FULL specs

Poco has launched two new budget phones within the C-series in India — the Poco C81 and Poco C81x. Where on one side several brands are launching their smartphones at a higher price tag and even revising the existing prices of the budget devices, Poco has ensured to bring these phones within the sub-Rs 11,000 price segment. Also Read: Poco C81, C81x India launch on April 23: Specs, design, expected price - ALL details

Well, the storage and the specifications seem like the phones are for basic usage; however, the large battery makes them an interesting option at this price. Check out the price and specifications here. Also Read: POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max sale starts in India with big offers

Poco C81, C81x Specifications

Poco C81 features a large 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it weighs 208 grams. Under the hood, it packs an octa-core processor and a 6300mAh battery with 15W charging support and 7.5W reverse wired charging. Poco claims that it can offer up to 2 days of usage on a single charge.

Moreover, Poco offers 4 major Android upgrades and 6 years of security upgrades, something which is rare to find in this budget. For security purposes, the Poco C81 also offers a side-fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock. For photography, it has a dual 13MP camera setup at the back and an 8MP selfie camera. Also Read: Poco X8 Pro Max goes premium this time: Is the price justified?

On the other hand, the Poco C81x features a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs a 5200mAh battery with 15W charging speed. The Android updates are promised to be 2 with 4 years of security updates. The rest of the specifications are the same as the Poco C81.

Feature Poco C81 Poco C81x Display 6.9-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate 6.88-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate Weight 208 grams 193 grams Processor Octa-core processor Octa-core processor Battery 6300mAh 5200mAh Charging 15W wired charging 15W wired charging Reverse Charging 7.5W reverse wired charging Not mentioned Battery Claim Up to 2 days usage (claimed) Up to 1.6 days usage (claimed) Rear Camera 13MP setup 13MP setup Front Camera 8MP 8MP Security Side fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock Side fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock Software Support 4 Android upgrades, 6 years security updates 2 Android upgrades, 4 years security updates

Poco C81, C81x price and availability

As we mentioned before, you get these phones at an affordable price. The Poco C81x is available at Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option. On the other hand, the Poco C81 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

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The sale starts on April 27th at 12 PM IST, which is available on Flipkart.