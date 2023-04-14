Rumors of the release of the Poco F5 series globally have been consistent lately. While the device releases in markets like Europe, it will also arrive in India. Now, ahead of any announcement, the India head of the company has teased the launch of the smartphone. Also Read - Poco F5 Pro may not arrive in India, here's why

This hints that the India launch of the Poco F5 is way near, earlier than we expected. Also Read - Poco C51 with Helio G36 goes on sale: Price, offers, and specs

Poco F5 could launch in India soon

Tandon on Twitter posted a photo of the fighter plan while saying ‘Fa5t’. Now, this clearly hints that the Poco F5 is launching soon. Also Read - Poco C51 with MediaTek Helio G36 debuts in India

Although not confirmed, we expect that to happen by the end of this month.

Previously, a leak suggested that Poco may not launch the Poco F5 Pro in India. That’s because there’s no India ROM of the device.

Now, we aren’t quite sure of the leak, but let’s not jump to conclusions yet since the brand is yet to confirm the same.

As for the vanilla Poco F5, it’s arriving soon. The device could come with a 6.67-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. As per the tipster Paras Guglani, the Poco 5 will come in two options – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

This appears to be for the global variant. For battery, it may pack a 5,500mAh cell with support for 67W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the device is said to feature a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it will have a 16MP snapper for selfies.

The Poco F5 Pro that will launch in markets like Europe is said to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 2K display.