After the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, the deets for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 are here. The renowned leaker OnLeaks has revealed the key specs sheet of the Nord CE 3. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G moniker spotted on the OnePlus India website

It turns out that the older specs revealed by the leaker were for the Nord CE 3 Lite. With the specs for both phones leaked, we can finally have demarcation between the two. That said, let’s take a look at the specs of the Nord CE 3. Also Read - OnePlus’ first foldable is confirmed to arrive in the second half of the year

OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications (rumored)

According to the tipster via MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is said to come with a 6.72-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. Also Read - OnePlus 11R 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Price, sale offers and more

Moving to the performance, the Nord CE 3 is tipped to come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The RAM and storage types are unclear for now.

In terms of the cameras, the device will boast a triple camera system on the back. It Is said to have a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens. It will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. Seems like the 2MP macro camera isn’t going anywhere in 2023.

On the front, the phone will have a 16MP camera for clicking selfie images and doing video calls. Camera features of the phone are yet to be revealed.

As for the battery, OnePlus is reported to stack in a 5,000mAh cell with support for 80W fast charging. This will be an upgrade over the 4,500mAh battery + 65W combo on the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

Although not leaked, we expect the phone to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with OxygenOS 13 on top.

In related news, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will also arrive in India sometime later this year. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and have a 120Hz LCD display. You can read more details about the phone here.