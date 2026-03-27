Sony PS5 price hike announced; Here is how much it will cost in your country

PS5 is getting more expensive again! If you’ve been planning to buy a PlayStation 5, this might not be the best time. Sony has officially announced a global price hike for its PS5 lineup, and the new prices will come into effect from April 2. This isn’t the first time either. The company had already increased prices last year, and now it’s happening again. Also Read: Sony may sell TV business stake to TCL; what it means for you?

As per a report by The Verge, the new PS5 prices have been hiked across regions globally. Here’s how much the consoles will now cost in key markets: Also Read: Spider-Man’s phone choice sparks debate after Brand New Day trailer

PS5 price in the United States

PS5 (Disc): $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition: $599.99

PS5 Pro: $899.99

PS5 price in UK

PS5: £569.99

PS5 Digital: £519.99

PS5 Pro: £789.99

PS5 price in Europe

PS5: €649.99

PS5 Digital: €599.99

PS5 Pro: €899.99

PS5 price in Japan

PS5: ¥97,980

PS5 Digital: ¥89,980

PS5 Pro: ¥137,980

Sony has also increased the price of the PlayStation Portal accessory across markets. Also Read: Sony expands PSSR upscaler support to more PS5 Pro games like Silent Hill f, Alan Wake 2

Why is the price going up

Sony has cited “global economic pressures” as the main reason behind this decision. That includes rising component costs, supply chain challenges, and broader global factors affecting production. Over the past year, costs related to memory (RAM), logistics, and manufacturing have increased significantly. At the same time, demand for components, especially driven by AI and data centres, has added more pressure.

So while this price hike feels sudden for buyers, it’s part of a larger trend across the industry.

It is not just Sony

Sony isn’t the only company making these moves. Other gaming brands have also increased prices recently. Microsoft has raised prices for Xbox consoles and accessories as well as Nintendo, which has increased the price of its Switch in some markets.

Gaming hardware overall is slowly becoming more expensive, and this trend may continue.

What about India?

As of now, Sony hasn’t officially announced new prices for India. But looking at past trends, global price changes usually reflect in India after some time.

There’s also growing talk around the PS5 Pro launch in India. The console has already appeared on certification platforms, which usually hints at a launch being close.