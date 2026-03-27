Google expands Search Live in India with support for regional languages

Google has expanded its Search Live feature in India, this time adding support for more Indian languages. Earlier, the feature was limited to English and Hindi, but it now works in languages like Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also Read: How to save places on Google Maps for future trips

This update is mainly about making Search easier to use for people who are more comfortable speaking in their own language rather than typing. Also Read: Social media addiction case: Meta, Google face liability verdict

Support for more regional languages

With this rollout, Search Live can now understand and respond in multiple Indian languages. Users can speak in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, or Bengali and get responses in the same language.

In India, where switching between languages is common in daily conversations, this makes a noticeable difference. You no longer have to frame your query in English or Hindi to get a proper response.

How the feature works

Search Live is built around voice interaction. Instead of typing, you can open the Google app, tap on the Live option, and start speaking.

The experience feels more like a back-and-forth conversation. You can ask something, get an answer, and then continue with follow-up questions without having to repeat everything again.

There is also support for camera input. You can point your phone at something and ask questions about it, and the feature will respond based on what it sees.

Built for everyday use

The feature is powered by Google’s Gemini 3.1 Flash Live model, which is designed for real-time voice interactions across languages.

Another thing is that you don’t have to stick to one language while using it. If you switch between languages during a conversation, the feature is designed to continue without interruption.

This matters more in India, where people often mix languages while speaking. It makes the overall experience feel more natural.

Rollout details

Google has said the feature is rolling out to users in India and will be available on both Android and iOS through the Google app. Since it’s a phased rollout, it might take a bit of time before it shows up for everyone.

FAQs

Q1. What is Search Live?

Ans: Search Live lets you use voice instead of typing. You ask your question, and it gives you a response in real time.

Q2. Which languages are supported now?

Ans: It now supports Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with English and Hindi.

Q3. Do I need to type anything to use it?

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Ans: No, you can simply speak your query.