comscore OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite to launch soon in India as it gets spotted on the official website
News

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G moniker spotted on the OnePlus India website

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to launch in the next couple of weeks in India.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite appears on the company's official website.
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite may launch soon in India with budget specs.
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite could be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus is expected to launch a new budget smartphone in India dubbed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. As the name suggests, the device will succeed the Nord CE 2 Lite from last year. Also Read - OnePlus’ first foldable is confirmed to arrive in the second half of the year

So far no details of the device have been revealed by the brand. But the phone’s moniker was spotted on the company’s official website ahead of launch. This confirms the India launch of the smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus 11R 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Price, sale offers and more

Apart from this, nothing else has been revealed by the website. However, we should learn more details about the phone soon as the predecessor OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite was launched in April. That said, expect the Nord CE 3 Lite to launch around the same timeline. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 3 specifications, launch timeline leaked online: All details

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G specifications (rumored)

The Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to launch with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display. The screen will refresh at 120Hz and have a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera.

The smartphone is said to get camera upgrades. The device may feature a triple-rear camera system with a 108MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

On the front, the device may have a 16MP selfie camera. The could be restricted to 1080 videos at 60fps due to its chip.

Speaking of the chipset, the device may come with the same chipset as last year, i.e. the Snapdragon 695 SoC. It will be paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Coming to the battery, OnePlus may go with a 5,000mAh cell like last year. However, the phone may get an improved fast charging support of 67W. The device is expected to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with OxygenOS 13 on top.

It is worth noting that OnePlus is yet to reveal the specs of the phone, that said, do take the above details with a pinch of salt.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 1:47 PM IST
