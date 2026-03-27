IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch online; Check Vi, Airtel, Jio plans

IPL 2026 live streaming: IPL 2026 will begin on March 28 and will run till May 31. Matches will be played in two time slots, 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST. Like every season, a large number of users will be watching matches on their phones instead of TV. Also Read: Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is now Live: Where and how to watch in India

In India, matches will be available on TV via Star Sports, while online streaming will be handled by JioHotstar. If you are planning to stream matches, here’s a simple look at the available options. Also Read: IPL 2026: Best Airtel, Vi, Jio prepaid plans with FREE JioHotstar subscription to enjoy cricket

Where to watch IPL 2026 online

For mobile and smart TV users, JioHotstar is the main platform for streaming IPL 2026. The streaming subscription starts at Rs 79 per month, while the yearly plan costs Rs 499. With an active plan, you can watch matches live and also access highlights and replays later. The app also supports multiple languages. Also Read: Reliance Jio now lets travellers receive free incoming SMS over VoWiFi without a roaming pack

Vi plans for IPL streaming

If you are using Vi, there are a few data packs you can consider during the tournament. These are mostly add-on plans meant to give extra data.

Rs 175 offers 10GB data for 28 days. Rs 248 comes with 6GB data for one month. There are also smaller packs like Rs 101 with 5GB data for 30 days and Rs 151 with 4GB data for 90 days. Other options include Rs 239, Rs 169, and Rs 202 with different data benefits.

These plans make sense if you already have a base recharge and just need additional data for streaming.

Airtel plans with higher daily data

Airtel has plans that come with higher daily data, which can be useful if you plan to watch matches regularly. Airtel’s Rs 449 plan offers 4GB data per day for 28 days. The Rs 398 plan gives 2GB per day for the same duration. There are longer plans as well, like Rs 1029 with 84 days validity and Rs 3999 with 365 days validity.

These are more suitable if you plan to follow most matches and don’t want to worry about running out of data every day.

Jio plans for IPL 2026

Reliance Jio also offers a mix of plans. Rs 949 comes with 2GB data per day for 84 days. Rs 195 offers 15GB data for 90 days. Rs 100 gives 5GB data for 30 days.

You can pick between daily data plans and bulk data packs depending on your usage.

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What to keep in mind

Streaming live matches uses a fair amount of data, especially if you watch in higher quality. It is better to pick a plan based on how often you will watch matches. If you follow every game, a daily data plan may work better. If you watch occasionally, smaller data packs should be enough.