OnePlus Nord 6 launch price in India may beat Nord 5 cost

OnePlus is all set to bring its next Nord series phone to India. The OnePlus Nord 6 will launch on April 7 at 7 PM IST, and early details are already pointing towards an interesting pricing move. While the company hasn’t officially revealed the price yet, leaks suggest that the Nord 6 could beat the price of the OnePlus Nord 5. If that happens, the Nord fans will have to be disappointed. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 Naruto Edition may launch in India, listing spotted

The Nord series has always been about balancing performance and price. With the Nord 6, OnePlus seems to be trying to keep that positioning intact, but the increase in price may push buyers towards the alternatives. Also Read: Is OnePlus really shutting down in global markets? Here’s what’s actually happening

As per the latest leak by tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), if the expected pricing holds, the phone could jump over the Rs 35,000 price mark. A slightly aggressive price here means OnePlus can attract both existing Nord users and buyers looking to step into the premium mid-range category. Also Read: OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu resigns? Exit comes amid restructuring rumours

OnePlus Nord 6: What the phone is expected to be

On paper, the Nord 6 looks like a noticeable upgrade over the previous model. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. Brightness levels are also said to be high enough for outdoor use. Performance could be handled by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

One of the biggest talking points is the battery. The Nord 6 is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery along with the support of 80W fast charging. Plus, with features like reverse charging and bypass charging for gaming sessions. If this holds true, battery life could become one of its strongest selling points.

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In terms of optics, the phone may stick to a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor. The design, based on teasers, looks clean with flat edges and minimal styling, available in multiple colour options.