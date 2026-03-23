OnePlus shutting down in India, US, UK, EU, China? Know the TRUTH

Just when we thought OnePlus is all good and a new set of phones and gadgets are all around globe, updated on their usual timelines, a new rumour has put the spotlight of shutting down on OnePlus again. And this time, it seems even bigger. Also Read: OnePlus 15T specs, price, processor leaks ahead of China launch

As per a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, the company could be scaling down or even shutting operations in some global markets. He mentioned that the smartphone giant may reduce its presence in regions like the US, UK, and parts of Europe. At the same time, China is expected to remain unaffected. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6: What leaks reveal about battery, specs and launch

Also Read: OnePlus Watch 4 could launch soon: Here’s what the latest leak reveals

Is OnePlus shutting down in India?

On the other hand, the situation of OnePlus doesn’t seem as extreme as in the other countries, at least based on current information. The leak suggests that OnePlus could continue operating here, but with a different strategy. Leak suggests that instead of focusing on flagship launches such as the OnePlus 15, the brand may move more towards budget and mid-range devices, especially under its Nord lineup. That doesn’t mean premium phones will disappear completely, but they may not arrive as frequently.

What OnePlus said?

It must be noted that this is not the first time when such reports of shutting down appeared online. Earlier this year, a similar claim hinted towards the declining shipments, fewer launches, and team reductions in some Western markets. There were also talks about certain products being dropped, including a foldable and a compact flagship. However, none of these details have been officially confirmed by OnePlus.

And again, even about the latest rumour, there is no official word by OnePlus so far about the plans of shutting down. Back in January, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu had clearly stated that operations in India are continuing as usual.

So as of now, there’s no official indication that OnePlus is exiting any major market. Plus, the post on X has been removed later, which also hints that there is no confirmation on the news.

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What it means for you?

If the leak turns out to be true by any chance, then it will simply mean that there will be fewer options from OnePlus in certain regions, especially in the premium segment.