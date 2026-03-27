Instagram brings Dhurandhar 2 font to Edits for limited time: How to use it

Instagram has added a new font inside Edits, its photo and video editing app. The font is inspired by the new film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The update is aimed at creators who want to match their Reels with trending movie-style visuals. The feature is already rolling out on Android and iOS, but it is not expected to stay for long. The company is offering it as a limited-time addition. Also Read: Social media addiction case: Meta, Google face liability verdict

What the new font brings

The new font takes cues from the styling using in Dhurandhar 2. It focuses on bold lettering and a cinematic look that you usually see in movie titles and posters. Also Read: Good news for Instagrammers: You can watch reels offline and here’s how

The idea here is simple. Let creators use a style that already feels familiar because of its connection with the film. This makes it easier to create content that fits ongoing trends, especially if users are making Reels around the movie. Also Read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT release: You can watch Ranveer Singh’s film online and here’s how

This also shows how Instagram is trying to bring more pop culture elements directly into its editing tools.

Where you will see it

The font is available inside the Edits app, which Instagram uses for photo and video editing. It can be used while creating or editing Reels.

You won’t need to download anything extra. The option appears along with the exsting font styles in the text tools section.

Since this is a promotional feature, it may not show up for everyone at the same time. If you don’t see it yet, updating the app might help.

How to use the Dhurandhar-inspired font

Using the new font is simple and works just like any other text option in the app.

Open the Edits app and start a new Reel or continue with a draft. Tap on the Text tool in the editor. Go through the font options and pick the Dhurandhar-inspired one. Type your text and adjust things like size or placement as needed. Once you’re done, preview your Reel and post it.

Limited-time feature

Instagram has made it clear that this font will be available only for a limited time. This suggests it could be part of a promotional push linked to the film. Features like these are usually removed after a while, so users who want to try it may need to do so soon.

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About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and has collected over Rs 1,000 crore (gross) worldwide within seven days. The film picks up from the events of Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025, and features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.