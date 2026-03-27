Travelling to Hong Kong? Authorities may ask for your device password

If you are planning to travel to Hong Kong, there is a new rule you should be aware of before you go. Authorities in the city now have the power to ask for passwords to your phone, laptop, or other electronic devices under certain conditions. The change comes as part of updates to Hong Kong’s national security law, which has been in place since 2020 and has seen multiple additions over time. Also Read: Reddit new rule: Users with bot-like behavior may need to prove they are human

What the new rule says

According to Reuters, Hong Kong police can now require a person under investigation to provide access to their electronic devices. This includes sharing passwords, unlocking methods, or any form of decryption needed to access the data. Also Read: 7 Signs Your Social Media Account May Be Unsafe

What stands out here is that officials do not need a court order to make such a request. If a person is suspected of violating national security laws, the demand can be made on the spot. The rule also allows authorities to ask for what is described as “reasonable and necessary assistance,” which could include helping them navigate through the device or data.

Penalties for refusing to comply

The rules also clearly mention the consequences of not following these instructions. If someone refuses to share their password or cooperate, they could face up to one year in prison along with a fine of up to HK$100,000 (roughly Rs 12.1 lakh).

The penalties become stricter if false or misleading information is provided. In such cases, the punishment can go up to three years in prison, along with a higher HK$500,000 (around Rs 60.5 lakh) penalty. These provisions apply to anyone under investigation, which means travellers could also be affected if they fall under scrutiny.

Expanded powers beyond passwords

The update does not stop at just device access. Customs officials in Hong Kong have also been given additional authority under the same set of rules. They can now seize electronic devices or other items if they believe these may be linked to activities considered a threat to national security.

Another thing to not is that action can be taken even if there hasn’t been a formal arrest. The changes have been brought in through existing legal powers, instead of the usual law-making process.

Concerns around privacy and use

This has raised concerns among legal experts and rights groups. The main issue being discussed is that authorities can ask for access to personal devices without needing any court approval, which directly raises privacy concerns.

At the same time, authorities in Hong Kong have said these rules are meant for national security cases and are not aimed at regular travellers or businesses. That said, the law is quite broad, and how it is used can vary depending on the situation.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What travellers should keep in mind

For travellers, this simply means being aware of the rules before entering the region. If your phone or laptop has sensitive information, it is worth keeping that in mind.