Vivo S2 launch marks return of S-Series in India after 7 years: Check price and specifications

Vivo’s S-series has made its comeback in India with the launch of the Vivo S2. It comes with a premium design at a mid-range price, curved display, 4K video recording and a lot more. It must be noted that Vivo’s S-series has been away from India since 2019, that’s when the first Vivo S1 was launched!

So, after 7 years, what new does Vivo’s S-series bring to India? From specifications, features, cameras to price – know everything about the Vivo S2.

Vivo S2 specifications and features

Before making the decision to purchase, check out the specifications in detail here:

Display: Vivo S2 features a 6.83-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K Ultra HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and brings up to 3000 nits local peak brightness

Processor: Under the hood, the Vivo S2 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo (4 nm process, octa-core CPU up to 2.5 GHz). Vivo says that it also gets an ultra-large VC Smart Cooling System with a 3810 mm² vapour chamber and 23,000+ mm² total cooling area.

Cameras: On the back, it features a 50MP Sony Main Sensor Camera along with a 2MP secondary camera. It supports 4K video recording too. On the front, the phone features a 32MP selfie camera with 4K video recording.

Battery and Charging: It packs a 7050mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support.

Operating System: It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Talking about the updates, the Vivo S2 promises 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

Build & Durability: It features a 7.99mm thickness, while the Silk White colour variant is 8.10 mm thick. It weighs around 197g, while the Silk White variant is 199g. For protection against dust and water, it comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Vivo S2 price and availability

The vivo S2 goes on sale starting August 11, 2026, across the official vivo website, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail stores. It is available in two storage options:

8 GB + 128 GB: Rs 39,999

8 GB + 256 GB: Rs 49,999

If you want a discount, then you can consider up to 10% Instant Cashback via SBI Card, IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards, DBS, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, BOBCARD, and UPI.

You can find it available in three colour options – Silk White, Sapphire Blue, and Regal Bronze.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Vivo S2 Alternatives to consider

If you are looking for an alternative to Vivo S2 at this price, then here are some options to consider: