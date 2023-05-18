Nokia launches two new feature phones in India with built-in UPI

HMD Global today launched two new feature phones, dubbed as the Nokia 106 4G and the Nokia 105 (2023), in India. These feature phones, in addition to offering the usual, that is, an ergonomic design, a long battery life and a game or two, offers an in-built UPI functionality. Also Read - Zomato launches its UPI service in India: How to use it

HMD Global says that both these phones come with an inbuilt UPI 123PAY functionality, which enables users to securely and seamlessly perform digital transactions even without a smartphone. Simply put, the availability of UPI 123PAY feature on the new Nokia feature phones will enable users to make UPI transactions easily using their devices even without needing a UPI app — something that typically needs a smartphone to run. Also Read - RuPay introduces CVV-less payments for tokenized cards: Check eligible merchants and how it works

UPI 123PAY is NPCI’s instant payment system for feature phone users who can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service in a safe and secure manner. HMD Global in a release today said that through UPI 123PAY, feature phone users will be able to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives such as calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and proximity sound-based payments. Also Read - Nokia C22 is HMD's latest entry-level phone with big display, battery

“This partnership allows us to extend the convenience and accessibility of UPI to more users, enabling secure and seamless digital transactions on affordable devices. We believe that empowering feature phone users with UPI capabilities will contribute to provide more users with the ease and convenience of using UPI and encourage the adoption of digital financial services,” NPCI CEO Praveena Rai said on a statement.

Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G price and availability

HMD Global says that both the feature phones, that is, the Nokia 105 and Nokia 106 4G will be available in India starting from May 18 at a price of Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,199 respectively. While the Nokia 105 will be available in Charcoal, Cyan and Red colour variants, the Nokia 106 4G would be available in Charcoal and Blue colour variants.

Nokia 105 (2023) specifications

The Nokia 105 (2025) comes with a polycarbonate body with nano texture and IP52 dust and water-resistant coating. It comes with a 1.8-inch QQVGA display and it comes with a 1,000mAh battery that offers a standby time of 22 days and a talk time of 12 hours. The newly launched feature phone runs the company’s S30+ operating system. The phone can store up to 2,000 contacts and 500 SMS messages.

Nokia 106 4G specifications

The Nokia 106 4G, on the other hand, comes with a 1.8-inch QQVGA display and it comes with a 1,450mAh battery that offers a standby time of 22 days and a talk time of 12 hours. It runs the company’s S30+ operating system and features support for a microSD card with up to 32GB of storage space. Additionally, Nokia 106 4G has in-built MP3 player.