Nokia C22 is HMD's latest entry-level phone with big display, battery

Nokia C22 is the latest phone in HMD Global’s affordable lineup in India. The new C22 is an entry-level phone, which means it is best suited for users who want a phone for calls, browsing the internet, and using apps such as WhatsApp or Instagram. HMD Global claims the Nokia C22 offers durability and improved drop protection, thanks to the IP52 rating. This phone has a few more things to appeal to customers. Also Read - Nokia C22 confirmed to launch in India on May 11: Take a peek at its details

HMD Global has offered Android 13 (Go edition) on the Nokia C22, making it one of the few entry-level phones to ship with the latest Android software. If you are unaware, the Go edition of an Android version is trimmed-down enough to run on phones with low memory. To make that possible, Google has optimised its apps for such phones. These trimmed-down versions have the word “Go” in their names, for instance, Gmail Go, YouTube, and Maps Go. Also Read - Nokia XR21 may be HMD's next rugged phone with powerful specifications

“The Nokia C-series has always been about providing reliable, affordable smartphones that offer a great user experience and Nokia C22 is no exception delivering better durability against drops, resulting in a robust device that you can trust to last and keep for longer,” said Adam Ferguson, head of product marketing at HMD Global. Also Read - Nokia C12 now available to buy in India at under Rs 6,000

Nokia C22 price in India

The Nokia C22 costs Rs 7,999 for the entry model while the higher variant costs Rs 8,499. It comes in Charcoal, Sand, and Purple colours. If you are a Jio Plus customer, you get 100GB of additional data spread over 10 months and vouchers worth Rs 2,500 on subscribing to the Rs 399 plan.

Nokia C22 specifications

The Nokia C22 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with support for Auto HDR, which is software-driven. The phone uses toughened 2.5D display glass and a metal chassis for extra safety. But in case the body breaks, HMD claims a one-year replacement guarantee. The Nokia C22 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The phone supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 2GB. On the back of the phone, there is a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor with support for an LED flash. On the front, you see an 8MP camera inside the notch on the display. There is a 5000mAh battery in the phone but it does not support fast charging. Nokia has included the power adapter in the box.