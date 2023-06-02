Motorola has recently unveiled its new Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 smartphones in China. Motorola Razr 40 is the premium of the two and will compete with other flagship flip smartphones like the Vivo X Flip, OPPO Find N2 Flip, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, top offers

The two new Motorola clamshell folding smartphones will go by different names in North America. Motorola Razr 40 will be called Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be called Razr+. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 5G first sale tomorrow: Price, offers, and specs

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price

Motorola Razr is available in three variants. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 46,500 approximately), the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,299 (Rs 50,000 approximately) and the last 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for CNY 4,699 (Rs 54,500 approximately). Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 5G with 144hz display and Dimensity 8020 SoC launched in India

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available in two variants. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,699 (Rs 66,500 approximately) and the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 6,399 (Rs 74,500 approximately).

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications

Storage, processor and operating system

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out of the box with the MyUX skin.

Display

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED LTPO main display. This display has a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and up to 165Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1400nits and supports HDR10+.

The smartphone has a 3.6-inch pOLED display outer display with a 1066 x 1056 pixels resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1100nits.

Design

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra measures 73.95mm in width, 170.83mm in height and 6.99mm in thickness when open. When closed, the smartphone measures 73.95mm in width, 88.42mm in height and 15.1mm in thickness.

The smartphone is available in three colours and weighs 188.5g in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue and 184.5g in Viva Magenta colours due to different build materials.

In addition to this, it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and rear in Infinite Black and Glacier Blue variant and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and Vegan leather on the rear along with a 7000 series aluminium frame in the Viva Magenta variant.

The smartphone has an IP52 Water-repellent design.

Camera

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary camera sensor with OIS and a 13MP secondary sensor with an ultrawide unit that doubles as a macro lens.

On the front, the smartphone has got a 32MP selfie camera.

Audio

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with Dual stereo speakers and three microphones. The smartphone has got no headphone jack.

Connectivity

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a side-mounted fingerprint reader along with 5G, WiFi-6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C port, NFC and support for e-SIM along with physical SIM.

Battery

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 3800mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support and 5W wireless charging support.

Motorola Razr 40 specifications

Storage, processor and operating system

Motorola Razr 40 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out of the box with the MyUX skin.

Display

Motorola Razr 40 comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED LTPO main display. This display has a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and up to 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1400nits and supports HDR10+.

The smartphone has a 1.50-inch pOLED display outer display.

Camera

Motorola Razr 40 comes with a dual camera setup with a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary camera. It has a 32MP front camera.

Design

Motorola Razr 40 measures 88.24mm in height, 73.95mm in width and 15.80mm and weighs 188.60 grams. It is available in Azure Gray, Cherry Powder, and Bright Moon White colours.

Connectivity

Motorola Razr 40 features Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C.

Battery

Motorola Razr 40 has a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and 8W wireless charging.