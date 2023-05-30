Motorola Edge 40 5G up for purchase in India: Check top offers

comscore
Motorola Edge 40 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, top offers

Motorola launched the Moto Edge 40 5G in India earlier this month. Now, just days later, the phone is up for purchase in India. Check top deals here.

  • Motorola launched the Motorola Edge 40 5G earlier this month.
  • The Motorola Edge 40 5G is up for purchase in India starting today.
  • The Motorola Edge 40 5G starts at Rs 29,999 in India.
Motorola launched a new Edge-series smartphone, dubbed as the Motorola Edge 40 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 system-on-chip (SoC), a 144Hz pOLED curved-screen display and a 50MP dual rear camera setup, in India last week. Now, just a week after its official launch, the phone is up for purchase in the country. Interested buyers can purchase the Motorola Edge 40 smartphone starting today via Flipkart, Motorola India website, Reliance Digital and leading retail stores across India. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 5G first sale tomorrow: Price, offers, and specs

Motorola Edge 40 5G India price and offers

The Motorola Edge 40 5G smartphone starts at Rs 29,999 on the single variant that comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange offer, post which the price of the device will reduce to Rs 27,999. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 5G with 144hz display and Dimensity 8020 SoC launched in India

In addition to this, interested buyers can purchase the device at Rs 5,000 per month with a monthly no-cost EMI of up to six months on HDFC, SBI, ICICI and AXIS bank cards. Additionally, interested buyers can avail additional benefits worth Rs 3,100 from Reliance Jio, which includes 100GB of additional 5G data (10GB per month) worth Rs 1,000 along with partner offers from Ajio, Ixigo, ET Prime worth Rs 1,050. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 to be the slimmest IP68-rated phone, first to have Dimensity 8020 SoC

The Motorola Edge 40 5G is available in India in three stunning colour variants — Reseda Green and Eclipse Black in vegan leather finish and Lunar Blue in acrylic glass finish.

Motorola Edge 40 5G specifications and features

Talking about specifications and features, the Motorola Edge 40 5G comes with a glass back with anti-fingerprint coating and a sandblasted aluminum chassis. In terms of the display, the phone comes with a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a borderless 3D curved-edge design, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, full HD+ resolution along with HDR10+, Amazon HDR playback, Netflix HDR playback, SGS Low Blue Light and SGS Low Motion Blur display certifications. The phone also features support for Dolby Atmos for a better audio experience.

Coming to the internals, the Motorola Edge 40 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 system-on-chip that is coupled with Mali G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It runs Android 13 and Motorola has assured upgrade to Android 14 and Android 15 and three years of security updates.

Talking about the camera, the Motorola Edge 40 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and omni-directional PDAF, and a 13MP ultrawide angle lens with Macro Vision tech. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera. The phone has Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6 for connectivity and it is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for TurboPower charging technology.

  • Published Date: May 30, 2023 1:36 PM IST


