Motorola on Tuesday launched the all-news Motorola Edge 40 5G in India. The smartphone comes with a vegan leather back, a 144Hz 3D Curved display, and a new Dimensity chipset. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 to be the slimmest IP68-rated phone, first to have Dimensity 8020 SoC

The Motorola Edge 40 5G comes in the mid-range segment starting at under Rs 30,000. Let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launch scheduled for June 1: Here's everything you need to know

Motorola Edge 40 5G price in India, colors, and availability

The Motorola Edge 40 5G starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. Motorola is offering Rs 2,000 additional bump up for exchange taking the price down to Rs 27,999. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 gets a launch date in India: Check details

The smartphone comes in Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, and Lunar Blue color options. The first sale is scheduled for May 30 on Flipkart and authorized retail stores in India.

Motorola Edge 40 5G: What does it offer?

The Motorola Edge 40 5G comes quite a few improvements. It boasts a vegan leather back finish that may help you get a grip over the phone. This finish is only for selected colors.

The device sports a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It’s an OLED panel that’s curved from the sides. Motorola calls it a 3D curved panel. Interestingly, the edges will light up when calls or SMS hit the device.

The screen also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. Furthermore, the display has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 1200 nits of brightness, and an HDR10 certification.

In terms of cameras, the Edge 40 5G goes with a simple dual camera system on the back as opposed to the predecessor’s triple camera setup. However, the setup holds only useful sensors like a 50MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens.

Now, the main lens on the phone has 2-micron ultra-pixel technology, OIS support, and an aperture of f/1.4. The 13MP secondary camera can take 120-degree wide shots. There’s a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies and doing video calls.

What’s powering the device is the new MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC. It’s an octa-core chipset that has Mali G77 MC9 GPU. The device has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Developing…