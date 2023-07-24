Motorola is all set to launch its new Moto G14 smartphone in India. The landing page of the smartphone is live on Flipkart and as per the information available on the page, pre-booking of the smartphone will start on August 1 at 12 PM.

The landing page also gives us insights into what the upcoming smartphone has to offer. Some of the key highlights of the smartphone include a 6.5-inch full HD+ display, a Stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos and a slim and lightweight design.

Moto G14 price in India

There is no information on the price of the Moto G14 right now. Since the G13 was priced at Rs 9,999, the G14 will probably come in a similar price range.

The landing page confirms that the device will be available in black and blue shades.

Moto G14 specifications

CPU, memory and operating system

Moto G14 is powered by an Unisoc T616 chip coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It will also have a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion of up to 1TB.

The smartphone will run on Android 13, and it is confirmed to receive the Android 14 OS upgrade. In addition to this, Moto G14 will receive security updates for up to three years.

Display

Moto G14 will feature a 6.5-inch LCD FHD+ punch-hole display.

Audio

Moto G14 will come with dual stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos technology.

Battery

Moto G14 will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, that supports 20W fast charging. The smartphone will give a talk time of up to 34 hours, a music playback time of 94 hours, and 16 hours of video playback, as per the company’s claim.

Camera

Moto G14 will come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It will offer photography features, such as Macro Vision and Night Vision.

Additional features

Moto G14 will come with a side-facing fingerprint scanner and will have an IP52-rating for water and dust resistance.

Meanwhile, Motorola launched Motorola Razr 40 series in India earlier this month. The smartphone series comprises two models, namely, the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra.

Moto Razr 40, the device comes with a 6.9-inch primary display with an FHD+ resolution. The LTPO AMOLED panel have a 144Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits of peak brightness.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 6.9-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED panel have an FHD+ resolution and 1400 nits of peak brightness. The secondary screen on the device is sized 3.6 inches with a 144Hz refresh rate.