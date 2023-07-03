Motorola will launch the Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra later today in the Indian market.

Motorola will take wraps off the Motorola Razr 40 series today in India. The smartphone series will comprise two models, namely, the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. The duo will have a different design and specs sheet. Let’s take a look at the launch schedule and expected details of the phones.

Motorola Razr 40 series India launch, expected price, and availability

The Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra will launch today at 6 PM in India. Motorola may directly make the phones available for purchase today in both the offline and online markets.

The Razr 40 series will be available on Amazon, Reliance Digital, and Motorola India website. The Razr 40 is expected to arrive at starting price of 59,999. The Razr 40 Ultra is rumored to arrive for under Rs 90,000 in the country.

We expect the Razr 40 to arrive in Green, Cream, and other color options. The Razr 40 Ultra may come in Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta shades.

Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra: What to expect

The Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra will differ significantly in terms of design and specs.

Starting with the Razr 40, the device is expected to come with a 6.9-inch primary display with an FHD+ resolution. The LTPO AMOLED panel will have a 144Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits of peak brightness. There will be a 1.5-inch secondary AMOLED panel with a 194 x 368 pixels resolution.

The device will feature a dual camera system with a 64MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Upfront, it may have a 32MP camera for clicking selfies. Both the front as well as rear cameras will be able to shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging support. The device may also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It will boot on Android 13 OS with MyUx skin on top.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, on the other hand, will have a 6.9-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED panel may have an FHD+ resolution and 1400 nits of peak brightness. The secondary screen on the device will be sized 3.6 inches with a 144Hz refresh rate.

It is anticipated to have a dual camera system on the back with 12MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. There will be a 32MP camera on the front for selfies. Similar to the Razr 40, the Ultra is also expected to be able to shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

The Ultra model will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will pack a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging support. Similar to the vanilla model, the Razr Ultra will also come with a side-facing fingerprint scanner and boot on Android 13 OS.