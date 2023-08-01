Motorola on Tuesday launched the all-new Moto G14 in India. The smartphone succeeds the Moto G13 and comes with a few notable features. Some of the highlights of the phone include a large Full-HD+ display, 50MP cameras, IP rating, and stereo speaker setup. The smartphone comes in the entry-level segment priced under Rs 10,000.

Motorola Moto G14 India price, offers, and availability

The Moto G14 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is now up for pre-orders and those who pre-order the device will get Rs 750 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards. This will take the price down to Rs 9,249. Pre-order customers will also get free screen damage protection worth Rs 3,200.

The Moto G14 comes in Sky Blue, Steel Grey, Butter Cream, and Pale Lilac colors. The first two shades will be available for purchase starting August 8 on Flipkart, Motorola India website, and at leading retail stores. The rest of the colors will be made available later.

Motorola Moto G14 specifications and features

The Moto G14 features an acrylic glass material, which is also called PMMA, that’s basically plastic. It has a matte finish on the back with Motorola branding on the rear center. It sports a 6.5-inch punch-hole display, which is an IPS LCD panel. The screen has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, which is a downgrade from the predecessor’s 90Hz panel. But it’s worth noting that Motorola has offered a Full-HD panel this time, the Moto G13 had an HD+ panel.

In terms of optics, the device has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. The secondary lens is a macro-vision camera. The rear camera lenses are assisted by a single LED flash unit. Motorola has offered several camera modes such as Night Vision, Portrait, Live Filters, Pro mode, and others. Upfront, there’s an 8MP camera for selfies. Both the front and rear cameras can shoot 1080 30fps videos.

Powering the device is the Unisoc T616 octa-core chipset that has Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It has 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage. There’s a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

The 4G handset comes with an IP52 rating and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer and a 3.5mm headphone jack for plugging in wired headphones. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box.