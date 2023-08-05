Moto G14 vs Redmi 12: Which budget smartphone should you buy?

Motorola and Xiaomi have recently launched their new budget smartphones in India, the Moto G14 and the Redmi 12. Both devices offer decent specifications and features at an affordable price, but which one is better for you?

Here is a comparison between the Moto G14 and the Redmi 12 to help you decide.

Price and Availability

The Moto G14 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the sole variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is available for purchase on Flipkart and Motorola’s official website.

The Redmi 12 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, and Rs 10,499 for the higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available for purchase on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other offline retailers.

Design and Display

The Moto G14 has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The screen comes with Panda glass protection. It has a plastic body with a glass-like acrylic material and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes in two colours: Steel Grey and Sky Blue.

The Redmi 12 has a 6.79-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a punch-hole cutout and a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a plastic body with a glossy back panel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes in three colours: Jade Black, Pastel Blue and Moonstone Silver.

Performance and Battery

The Moto G14 is powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset, which is an octa-core processor with two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 13 operating system. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

The Redmi 12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, which is an octa-core processor with two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It has up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 13 operating system with Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 skin on top. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Camera and Connectivity

The Moto G14 has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It has an LED flash and supports features such as HDR, panorama, night mode, pro mode, and more. It has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 12 has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8Mp ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It has an LED flash and supports features such as HDR, night mode, portrait mode, AI scene detection, and more. It has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Both devices support dual SIM, USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi. However, Redmi 12 has Bluetooth v5.3 and Motorola G14 has Bluetooth v5.0.