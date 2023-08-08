Motorola Moto G14 sale begins today: Four features to check out

Motorola recently launched its budget smartphone, Moto G14, in India. It is another low-cost phone that will appeal to the masses. It has a big battery that should last more than a day, a big screen that most customers are looking for, and decent cameras — at least on paper — to attract casual photographers. One of the highlights of the Motorola Moto G14 is the Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers, which make the phone interesting at its price.

All of that, as well as the other specifications of Motorola’s new phone, make it worth considering for its price. The Moto G14 is now on sale today, so if you are looking for a phone for around Rs 10,000, it could be on your list of devices to consider. To help you with the decision, we have listed five features of the Moto G14, but before that, let us get the sale details out of our way.

Motorola Moto G14 price, sale

The Moto G14 was launched at a price of Rs 9,999 for the only variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Holders of an ICICI Bank credit card will be eligible for an instant discount of Rs 750 on the phone on Flipkart. After the discount, the effective price becomes Rs 9,249. Those who pre-ordered the phone will be eligible for a free screen damage protection plan worth Rs 3,200. The sale is now live on Flipkart.

Motorola Moto G14 specifications, features

— The Motorola Moto G14 packs a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with support for a 60Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 85.5 percent. The display is big enough to watch movies and play games.

— Powering the Motorola Moto G14 is an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor with a 2GHz clock speed, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone should be fast enough to handle everyday tasks, but may not be a good choice for gaming.

— On the back of the Motorola Moto G14, you get a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP secondary camera. Motorola offers features such as PDAF, Quad Pixel, Night Vision, Portrait, Live Filters, Assistive Grid, and Timelapse among others on its cameras. For selfies, the Motorola Moto G14 has an 8MP camera residing inside a punch-hole on the display.

— The Motorola Moto G14 is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which should easily last a day and some more considering the processor and display of the phone are not very demanding. The phone, however, does not support fast charging, which means long charging times.