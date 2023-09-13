comscore
  • Lava Blaze Pro 5G launch teased, may pack Dimensity 6020 SoC

Lava Blaze Pro 5G launch teased, may pack Dimensity 6020 SoC

Lava Blaze Pro 5G will be the Indian smartphone maker's next budget smartphone. It is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 13, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

Lava
Lava

Story Highlights

  • Lava has announced the launch of the new Blaze Pro 5G.
  • Lava Blaze Pro 5G will arrive in the budget segment.
  • Lava Blaze Pro 5G is rumored to come powered by a Dimensity chipset.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G launch: Lava’s Business Head Sunil Raina has confirmed the India launch of its upcoming smartphone dubbed Lava Blaze Pro 5G. As the name suggests, it will be a 5G handset in the Blaze lineup.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G launch timeline

Lava hasn’t revealed the exact launch date of the Blaze Pro 5G, however, it has confirmed that the device will arrive during the festive season. That said, expect its launch to be in the coming months.

The teaser tweet of the upcoming smartphone also mentions the existing Blaze 5G, which was launched last year in the country.

“Lava Blaze 5G made 5G technology accessible to the masses, and with your incredible support it was also awarded as the Best Smartphone of the Year,” posted Raina on X (formerly Twitter).

Unfortunately, the specifications of the upcoming Blaze Pro 5G are unknown. However, the design and its price range have been leaked by the tipster Abhishek Yadav on X.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G specs and price range

The smartphone appears to come with a modern design on the back and has a dual camera system with AI support. The main lens on the phone appears to be a 50MP sensor. As per the tipster, the upcoming Lava phone may launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset for under Rs 15,000.

If that’s to be believed, it will compete with the likes of Infinix Hot 30 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G, Samsung M series phones, and others.

It is to be noted that the above information isn’t official, so do take it with a pinch of salt.

Lava recently launched the Lava Blaze 2 Pro in the Indian market. Unlike the upcoming Blaze Pro 5G, this one is a 4G handset. It comes with a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device boasts a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it has an 8MP sensor for selfies.

It is powered by a Unisoc T616 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has an additional 4GB of virtual RAM. The device also has a microSD card slot for additional storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
Unfortunately, it boots on an older Android operating system, it’s the Android 12 OS. It’s unclear whether the phone will receive the Android 13 OS upgrade.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

