Lava Blaze Pro 5G launch: Lava’s Business Head Sunil Raina has confirmed the India launch of its upcoming smartphone dubbed Lava Blaze Pro 5G. As the name suggests, it will be a 5G handset in the Blaze lineup.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G launch timeline

Lava hasn’t revealed the exact launch date of the Blaze Pro 5G, however, it has confirmed that the device will arrive during the festive season. That said, expect its launch to be in the coming months.

Coming soon #BlazePro5G 🔥🔥🔥 Lava #Blaze5G made 5G technology accessible to the masses, and with your incredible support it was also awarded as the Best Smartphone of the Year🏆

Thank you🙏 This festive season we have lined up some amazing launches that will bring 5G…

Thank you🙏 This festive season we have lined up some amazing launches that will bring 5G… — Sunil Raina (@reachraina) September 13, 2023

The teaser tweet of the upcoming smartphone also mentions the existing Blaze 5G, which was launched last year in the country.

“Lava Blaze 5G made 5G technology accessible to the masses, and with your incredible support it was also awarded as the Best Smartphone of the Year,” posted Raina on X (formerly Twitter).

Unfortunately, the specifications of the upcoming Blaze Pro 5G are unknown. However, the design and its price range have been leaked by the tipster Abhishek Yadav on X.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G specs and price range

Exclusive ✨ Lava is launching a 5G smartphone in India by the end of this month which will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor under INR 15,000. The new color looks interesting!#Lava #Lava5G pic.twitter.com/BuOfDBTJch — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 12, 2023

The smartphone appears to come with a modern design on the back and has a dual camera system with AI support. The main lens on the phone appears to be a 50MP sensor. As per the tipster, the upcoming Lava phone may launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset for under Rs 15,000.

If that’s to be believed, it will compete with the likes of Infinix Hot 30 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G, Samsung M series phones, and others.

It is to be noted that the above information isn’t official, so do take it with a pinch of salt.

Lava recently launched the Lava Blaze 2 Pro in the Indian market. Unlike the upcoming Blaze Pro 5G, this one is a 4G handset. It comes with a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device boasts a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it has an 8MP sensor for selfies.