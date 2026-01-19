Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched In India Under Rs 20,000 With Dual Display Design: Check Details Here

Lava has expanded its Blaze series with the launch of the new Lava Blaze Duo 3 in India. What makes it interesting is the dual display design in this budget segment, which is rare to find. Moreover, it also gets a few crucial upgrades to make it a worthy option in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. Also Read: Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launching In India On This Date: What Amazon Listing Reveals

From specifications, features, to price and availability, here is everything to know about the Lava Blaze Duo 3. Also Read: Lava Confirms Dual-Display Design, 50MP Camera For Its Next Smartphone Launch

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications At A Glance

As mentioned before, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 has a dual display setup, a primary 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for daily activities. While the back features a small 1.6-inch AMOLED secondary display, which can be used to check notifications, quick preview for selfies using the main camera, control music, and more. Also Read: Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 in 2026: Top Value Picks Right Now

Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset along with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. It ships with Android 15 out of the box; however, Lava promises that it will get the upgrade to Android 16 soon and will offer 2 years of security updates. Moreover, it gets a 5000mAh battery with a 33W charging support.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual camera setup at the back, headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX752 sensor, while the front gets an 8MP selfie camera. Moreover, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock options for security purposes. What else? It is 7.55mm thick and also brings audio performance via Stereo speakers.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price And Availability In India

Lava launched the Blaze Duo 3 at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage option. You can find it available in two colour options — Moonlight Black and Imperial Gold, on Amazon.

Quick Specs:

