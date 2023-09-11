comscore
  • Lava Blaze 2 Pro launched with triple cameras and older Android 12

Lava Blaze 2 Pro has quietly gone official in the country with a modest specs sheet.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 11, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Story Highlights

  • Lava has officially launched the Lava Blaze 2 Pro.
  • Lava Blaze 2 Pro comes with a triple camera setup.
  • Lava Blaze 2 Pro runs on older Android 12 OS.

 Lava Blaze 2 Pro launch: Lava on Monday quietly launched the all-new Lava Blaze 2 Pro smartphone in the country. It is a 4G smartphone with a Unisoc chipset and triple cameras. It’s placed above the Lava Blaze 2 and sits below the Blaze 5G model. The device is priced under the Rs 10,000 price segment.

Lava Blaze 2 Pro India launch: Price, offers, and colors

The Lava Blaze 2 Pro comes in the budget segment priced at Rs 9,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB GB variant. The device has three color options, namely, Cool Green, Thunder Black, and Swag Blue. Lava is yet to reveal the offers and the sale details of the phone.

Lava Blaze 2 Pro specifications and features

The Blaze 2 Pro features a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution. It is an LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The device has a plastic build quality and a unique camera placement on the back. There’s a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it has an 8MP sensor for selfies.

It is powered by a Unisoc T616 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has an additional 4GB of virtual RAM. The device also has a microSD card slot for additional storage. Lava has revealed that the phone scored 250K+ points on AnTuTu. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Unfortunately, it boots on an older Android operating system, it’s the Android 12 OS. It’s unclear whether the phone will receive the Android 13 OS upgrade. There are some Lava features on top of the OS such as anonymous and auto call recording. As for security, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support.

The smartphone has some connectivity options like 4G, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired headphones. There’s also a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging.

In other news about Lava, the company launched the Lava Yuva 2 last month at Rs 6,999. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. There’s an AI dual camera system on the back and a 5MP single camera on the front. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and has 10W charging speed. As you’d guess by the pricing, it’s a 4G handset.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

LavaLava Blaze 2 Pro

